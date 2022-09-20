PODCAST | There was a time I thought I might not play again: Pirates’ Lepasa

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa says he reached a point in the past few years where he wondered if he would continue playing football.

Lepasa spent more than a year - 373 days - out injured, including two surgeries and a serious ankle injury.

The SA under-23 international returned in a 2-1 DStv Premiership win against AmaZulu on December 12. His form in 2022-23, including a brace against TS Galaxy this month, has seen Lepasa called up to Hugo Broos’s Bafana Bafana squad for the friendlies against Sierra Leone on Saturday and Botswana on Tuesday next week.

He told Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) he at one stage wondered if he would be able to play again.