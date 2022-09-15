Pirates coach Riveiro believes Lepasa's brace against Galaxy was just the start

“If you ask me about Zakhele, I think he is a guy with confidence. He has that ability that is good for an attacker, but again sometimes you have an open net and you miss the chance. But against Galaxy everything went in our favour.”
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro hopes the recent brace by Zakhele Lepasa is a sign their troubles in front of goals are being resolved.
Lepasa's brace saw Pirates defeat TS Galaxy 2-0 in their DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.
Riveiro was pleased the goals came from one of his strikers. Pirates’ target-men have struggled in front of goals this season as Bienvenu Eva Nga had been the only striker to score before Lepasa.
Riveiro is backing his strikers as he insisted it was mostly down to lack of luck and not because of their quality.
“I think we have good players in every department and [on Saturday] it was his (Lepasa) time. They all benefit upfront from the structure they have around them,” Riveiro said.
“Like I said, sometimes it was just lack of luck. Hopefully this is just the beginning of the good time for us in front of goals because we are going to need it in the next game. I’m so happy with the collective efforts.”
The Spanish coach has also been impressed by Lepasa’s attitude and confidence.
Friend tells how Senzo Meyiwa pinned down attacker before being shot dead
“If you ask me about Zakhele, I think he is a guy with confidence. He has that ability that is good for an attacker, but again sometimes you have an open net and you miss the chance. But against Galaxy everything went in our favour.”
Pirates have a break from competitive football until the end of September and they will return to action when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in their MTN8 semifinal first leg on Saturday October 1.
Sundowns will be a tough test for Pirates and their new coach, who has done fairly well since his arrival in the Premier Soccer League.
Bucs are second in the Premiership and are in the running for the MTN8.
