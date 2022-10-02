It only lacked goals: Mngqithi on Sundowns’ exciting draw against Bucs
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi described their 0-0 draw in the MTN8 first leg semifinal encounter against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium as a good spectacle that only disappointed the capacity crowd by not having a goal scored.
“It was a very interesting game for the spectators, it’s unfortunate it didn’t have goals,” said the Sundowns coach in his post-match analysis.
“Otherwise it was a very good game of football and we’re looking forward to the next assignment, which I think will determine exactly who goes through.
“But it’s interesting when you have two big teams play the way they played today. It’s only unfortunate when they don’t get to score goals.”
So good were Pirates that they restricted Sundowns to no shot on target out of nine taken and Mngqithi said it showed it was a game of small margins.
“It was unfortunate not to have shots on target when you have those chances, especially in the first half with [Khuliso] Mudau, [you have to take them]. But statistically and looking at all the metrics, one thing we really ran short of is to try to put balls on target and also to use those small margins of cutbacks.
“Unfortunately all those moments came to nothing. But ball possession looked very good — I think 59% if I’m not mistaken. The number of completed passes was very good, number of box entries was very good. But unfortunately what matters most is to score goals and we didn’t do that.”
Mngqithi applauded Pirates for the way they approached the game as Bucs tried hard to score goals.
“One must give credit to Orlando Pirates. I also think they played very well. They were very smart in their approach.
“In possession they would allow us to come to their half and they’re very strong in transition. They did that very well. And from build-up they wanted to upset us a lot sometimes with a high press, but from time to time we would come out.
“But I think it was a bit smart of them too — whenever they felt they were not as balanced as they should be they retreat to defensive areas to make sure they caught us on a counter.
“In the second half they killed that momentum a bit because [Monnapule] Saleng was no longer there, and he had been very important for them.
“Zakhele Lepasa was also very important for them and the threat of the transition only came very late again from Vincent Pule [who replaced Saleng in the 73rd minute], who could have caused us problems but I think Thapelo Morena dealt with him very well.”
Sundowns will play two Caf Champions League first round matches against La Passe of Seychelles [Sunday and October 14] and one league match against Marumo Gallants on October 19 before they host Pirates in the second at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.
