It only lacked goals: Mngqithi on Sundowns’ exciting draw against Bucs

Mngqithi applauded Pirates for the way they approached the game as Bucs tried hard to score goals.

“One must give credit to Orlando Pirates. I also think they played very well. They were very smart in their approach.

“In possession they would allow us to come to their half and they’re very strong in transition. They did that very well. And from build-up they wanted to upset us a lot sometimes with a high press, but from time to time we would come out.

“But I think it was a bit smart of them too — whenever they felt they were not as balanced as they should be they retreat to defensive areas to make sure they caught us on a counter.

“In the second half they killed that momentum a bit because [Monnapule] Saleng was no longer there, and he had been very important for them.

“Zakhele Lepasa was also very important for them and the threat of the transition only came very late again from Vincent Pule [who replaced Saleng in the 73rd minute], who could have caused us problems but I think Thapelo Morena dealt with him very well.”

Sundowns will play two Caf Champions League first round matches against La Passe of Seychelles [Sunday and October 14] and one league match against Marumo Gallants on October 19 before they host Pirates in the second at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.