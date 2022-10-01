Soccer

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says previous result will count for nothing against Sundowns

01 October 2022 - 09:32 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the press conference at PSL Auditorium on September 28.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is not bothered that his club struggled against Mamelodi Sundowns recently as the two sides prepare for a big fight in the MTN8 semifinals.

Pirates host Masandawana in the first leg of the semis at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). The tickets for the match are sold out.

Over the past couple of seasons, Sundowns have enjoyed complete dominance over one of their biggest rivals Pirates.

Sundowns have won all the last meetings against the Sea Robbers while Pirates last recorded a victory over their rivals in 2020 January.

The last meeting between the two sides was in December and Sundowns cruised to a 4-1 victory.

Bullish Riveiro believes that will count for nothing when he leads Pirates on Saturday.

“The past two seasons will not play on Saturday. You can be sure about it,” Riveiro said.

“It’s the past and it is gone, so we are trying to look into the future by being optimistic, positive and understanding that this is a different story, different book.

“We have a chance to write a new history and that’s what we are trying to do in every single game. It doesn’t matter whether we are playing the semifinals with two legs against Sundowns or whoever is in front of us,” he said.

The coach also emphasised whoever wins the match, will have to put in hard work in both legs.

“Nothing will be decided on Saturday, I hope the first leg will be in our favour but we have to play two games,” he said.

“These are two good teams that are well prepared and well-structured with good players. So, probably nothing will be decided on Saturday and we have to understand that it's a 180-minute game.”

The Spanish-born mentor is also not prepared to alter their game model to accommodate Sundowns, as he said they are going to play the same way they have since the beginning of the season.

While Pirates have not been lethal upfront, their defence has been impressive as they have leaked just four goals from nine games in all competitions.

“We are trying to build and grow our own identity. What we are trying to do is much more important than one game,” Riveiro said.

“We have to play our game and be ourselves. We are not going to be different because of the opponent. We try to do things, every time in the same way and this time is not going to be an exception. We have an opportunity to show what we can do.”

