Soccer

Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?

05 October 2022 - 12:22
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his goal in the second half against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena on September 27 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. Argentina defeated Jamaica 3-0.
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates his goal in the second half against Jamaica at Red Bull Arena on September 27 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. Argentina defeated Jamaica 3-0.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images

Qatar 2022, know your favourites: Argentina

Could this be a fairytale final Fifa World Cup appearance for the talismanic Lionel Messi? It is almost 40 years since Argentina last won the World Cup, but La Albiceleste have another chance to rise to the pantheon of the game in what could be the perfect swansong for their creative mainstay Messi.

In his honours cabinet, Messi boasts Olympic and Copa America gold medals, but he suffered the ultimate heartbreak as Argentina lost 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 Fifa World Cup final at the Maracanã Stadium in ‎Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Messi will be 35 years old when the 2022 Qatar World Cup begins and Argentina's first match against Saudi Arabia on November 22 will be his 20th at the tournament where he has six goals to show for his troubles. A return of six goals is seen as underwhelming for a player who has dominated the game for the past decade and is generally regarded as the best player of the 21st century.

There is no doubt the Argentinian players are aware of the weight of expectation to end the 40-year drought by going all the way in a World Cup that will probably be the last for Messi and a number of senior players.

After a poor showing at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, Jorge Sampaoli was fired and replaced by ex-international Lionel Scaloni, who has mastered an excellent turnaround. Argentina took third place at the 2019 Copa America and ended a 28-year drought winning it last year.

La Albiceleste have been drawn in a relatively comfortable group, on paper. 

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa America.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni has led Argentina to victory in the 2021 Copa America.
Image: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia have only advanced past the group stage once, in 1994. However, it is not going to be easy against Mexico who have vast World Cup experience and will be led by Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jiminez. Poland will be led by Barcelona forward and one of the world's top five players Robert Lewandowski, but are making just their fourth World Cup appearance since 1990 and last went past the group stage in 1986.

Previous World Cup performance: champions 1978, 1986; runners-up 1930, 1990, 2014; quarterfinals 1966, 1998, 2006, 2010; last-16 1994, 2018; second group stage 1974, 1982; group stage 1958, 1962, 2002; first round 1934.

Key players: Lionel Messi (midfielder/attacker, Paris Saint-Germain, France); Emiliano Martinez (goalkeeper, Aston Villa, England); Cristian Romero (defender, Tottenham Hotspur, England); Rodrigo de Paul (midfielder, Atlético Madrid, Spain); Lautaro Martinez (forward, Inter Milan, Italy)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Current ranking: 3

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Predicted finish in 2022: semifinals

* The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium will profile all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams over the coming weeks.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Qatar 2022 | Group A: Tricky for Senegal to get past Qatar, Netherlands

Africa's best hope, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal, have a tricky group to progress past where hosts Qatar will be desperate to reach the ...
Sport
2 days ago

De Sa confident Iran can reach World Cup knockout stage after Uruguay win

Roger de Sa, who is in Iran as the assistant coach of the national team, is elated after they defeated Uruguay 1-0 last week and leapfrogged into the ...
Sport
6 days ago

England draw won’t affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller

Germany forward Thomas Mueller said their 3-3 Nations League draw with England on Monday will have little impact on their morale heading into the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Roger de Sa flies out to Tehran to coach in the Fifa World Cup

Fresh from his successful coaching stint with the Egyptian national side, Roger de Sa flies to Tehran on Sunday to join Carlos Queiroz as assistant ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘He sent Buchanan off the pitch for a broken sock’: AmaZulu coach Truter on ... Soccer
  2. Ref ‘bias’ and shabby shooting: Fans react to Chiefs draw with AmaZulu Soccer
  3. WATCH | Pitso gets down to business with first training session at Al-Ahli Soccer
  4. Chiefs meet Pirates, Swallows miss the cut for Black Label Cup Soccer
  5. Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia Soccer

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor