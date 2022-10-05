I read your article about load-shedding this morning.
I live in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. We have been experiencing load-shedding for weeks, or should I say months. I’m not sure what stage we are on most of the time.
There are many areas that do not experience load-shedding. I know parts of Salt Rock, Sheffield and Shaka’s Rock are never turned off, while we bear the brunt of it.
It is not right.
I have two small children and a business I am trying to run but we never seem to get a break from this.
I know Ashley in Pinetown is also never turned off.
I am so over Eskom. We need an alternative energy supplier.
Candice Hall
KwaZulu-Natal
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | We need an alternative energy supplier
I am so over Eskom
Image: Esa Alexander
I read your article about load-shedding this morning.
I live in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. We have been experiencing load-shedding for weeks, or should I say months. I’m not sure what stage we are on most of the time.
There are many areas that do not experience load-shedding. I know parts of Salt Rock, Sheffield and Shaka’s Rock are never turned off, while we bear the brunt of it.
It is not right.
I have two small children and a business I am trying to run but we never seem to get a break from this.
I know Ashley in Pinetown is also never turned off.
I am so over Eskom. We need an alternative energy supplier.
Candice Hall
KwaZulu-Natal
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
READ MORE:
LETTER | Where will the British monarchy be 200 years hence?
LETTER | Let’s think what we like, that’s the Biko way
LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way
LETTER | Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked
LETTER | Take advantage of our skills, don’t just show us the door
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos