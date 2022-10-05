Ideas

LETTER | We need an alternative energy supplier

I am so over Eskom

05 October 2022 - 12:19
Frustration and anger are growing over power cuts. File photo.
Frustration and anger are growing over power cuts. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

I read your article about load-shedding this morning.

I live in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal. We have been experiencing load-shedding for weeks, or should I say months. I’m not sure what stage we are on most of the time.

There are many areas that do not experience load-shedding. I know parts of Salt Rock, Sheffield and Shaka’s Rock are never turned off, while we bear the brunt of it.

It is not right.

I have two small children and a business I am trying to run but we never seem to get a break from this.

I know Ashley in Pinetown is also never turned off.

I am so over Eskom. We need an alternative energy supplier.

Candice Hall 

KwaZulu-Natal

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep your letters to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are writing from. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Where will the British monarchy be 200 years hence?

Depending on one's vantage point, it is loved and loathed the world over.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

LETTER | Let’s think what we like, that’s the Biko way

Steve Biko, like many other liberation martyrs, belonged to a generation that could not be bypassed.
Ideas
3 weeks ago

LETTER | Brian Molefe deserves the train of consequences headed his way

The looting of Transnet by Molefe and his gang has exerted a very high toll on the lives of many individuals and businesses.
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Phophi Ramathuba left me numb and shocked

There is an African proverb that says, 'a visitor can never finish your food'. This should teach us how to treat visitors
Ideas
1 month ago

LETTER | Take advantage of our skills, don’t just show us the door

"Nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals are totally insignificant to the more than 60-million citizens in the country."
Ideas
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Power cuts should start easing within 10 days’, says Eskom CEO South Africa
  2. Load-shedding moves to stage 4 as more generation units trip South Africa
  3. Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says management to get ‘benefit of doubt’ South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Woman King' is worth watching: but be aware its take on history is problematic Ideas
  2. Masturbation - is it really that bad? Ideas
  3. OPINION | How jail time is determined in South Africa Ideas
  4. New documentary on murder of Hannah Cornelius revisits brutal crime Ideas
  5. OPINION | We know Henri van Breda killed his family - but what made him do it? Ideas

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city