PODCAST | No shot on goal is my biggest pain: Manqoba Mngqithi

05 October 2022 - 09:28 By Sports staff
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match at Orlando Stadium on October 1 2022.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the MTN8 semifinal first leg match at Orlando Stadium on October 1 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is confident his team will find a solution to unlock Orlando Pirates' constrictive gameplan that saw the Brazilians not manage a shot on target in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's tactics in the 0-0 draw at Orlando Stadium seemed highly effective. Sundowns were squeezed out of the first leg to the extent that SA's trophy machine suffered the exceptional circumstance of not having a single shot on target in the match.

Mngqithi told Marawa Sports Worldwide Sundowns had plenty of “very good moments” that might have resulted on shots at goal but those just did not materialise on the day.

“And those moments, under normal circumstances, Sundowns should normally get a goal from those. Unfortunately in this one it could not even result in a shot at goal. And that for me is the biggest pain.

“But I'm still optimistic with our group. I trust my coaches, I trust my team. And I trust my supporters, and that they will bring the vibe we need [in the home leg].

“I see there were a lot of celebrations [from Pirates supporters] after that draw. But I still believe we've got a good chance to come back stronger in the second leg.

“Because our second half replicates what we would want to do in that match. But unfortunately in the first half we were a bit edgy and made a lot of unforced errors, lost possession in critical areas and did not take care of the things we knew Pirates would do.”

Mngqithi said he believes Sundowns will examine the first leg and come up with a solution for breaking down Pirates in the Brazilians' home leg at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on October 22.

“I'm optimistic. Come Polokwane people will enjoy themselves. I do want to see myself in the final and Sundowns in the final.

“We'll have to navigate the way, look at this game closely, trust ourselves and our process — we'll do what we have to, to make sure we get the result.”

Mngqithi said he has “always liked” Pirates' attacker Monnapule Saleng, who starred on Saturday. Downs' coach said he feels his club have unearthed a big talent in academy graduate Cassius Mailula, who came on as a substitute on Saturday.

