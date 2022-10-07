The Desiree Ellis-coached side will have to produce a much better performance against the Matildas who are ranked 12th in the world and boast dangerous PFA Player of the Year Sam Kerr of Chelsea in England.
“We’re looking for an improved performance in all areas,” said Ellis as they continued their preparations for the clash.
“To be better defensively, to manage the ball well, be better in decision making and, of course, to be better than we were against Brazil in the final third. We had two really good chances very early on in the game (against Brazil) and we were not clinical enough.
“We made mistakes and we got punished. We speak about minimising our mistakes that have been costing us over the last couple of games. We really got to make sure that we are much more organised defensively but we’ve worked on that a bit but it won’t happen overnight,” said Ellis.
Ireland-born and London-based Faith Nokuthula Ngwenya, who was called up to the squad to replace captain Refiloe Jane, is not available for the match as her documents that would make her eligible to play for Banyana are not ready.
Banyana face tough task against Australian Matildas in London
The African champions face Australia in an international friendly on Saturday as they continue to prepare for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by their opponents and neighbours New Zealand.
The friendly will be the first meeting between the two sides outside the World Cup or the Olympic Games.
This encounter comes shortly after Banyana were humiliated on home soil by superior Brazil who clobbered them 9-0 on aggregate during a recent friendly series.
Lack of top leagues will plague African teams at the World Cup: Kgatlana
Ex-Bafana skipper Furman’s dream is to see Benni at the forefront of SA football
Italy-based Jane withdrew from the squad due to visa issues.
Banyana will be without ‘regular’ players such as Noko Matlou, Lebohang Ramalepe, Kaylin Swart and Wafcon goalkeeper of the tournament Andile Dlamini will also miss the match due to a family bereavement.
However, the team has been boosted by the return of Gabby Salgado who missed out on the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) due to a shoulder injury she suffered just before the team went into camp.
“We’re looking at improved performances first to be better in every aspect of our game, whether we’re on the ball or we’re off the ball.
“Yes, it’s great to have Gabby back, she’s not the only one coming back from injury even though she missed Wafcon we also have Sibulele (Holweni) and Robyn Moodaly.
“It’s fantastic to welcome some players who were injured for a while. We’re looking forward to seeing them play,” concluded Ellis.
