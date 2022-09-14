Dludlu praises young Banyana for Cosafa performance
Banyana Banyana stand-in coach Simphiwe Dludlu applauded her young stars for their performance in the Cosafa Women’s Championship.
SA suffered a 1-0 extra-time loss to Zambia in the final at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Gqeberha on Sunday. Their second-placed finish was an improvement on their fourth spot in 2021.
Team captain and goal-scoring machine Barbra Banda broke the deadlock in the second half of extra time when she scored the winning goal for Zambia.
Dludlu, the under-17 national women’s coach, took charge of the second-string, emerging combination at Cosafa as Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis and her first-string team played last week’s two friendlies against Brazil.
She said she was pleased with how her young players grew in the Cosafa Cup.
“I am actually very happy with our progress because I think this is a team that is definitely showing strides of progression,” said the 34-year-old.
“We came into this tournament with zero preparation - we literally had only two days to prepare.
🥇 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒🥇— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 12, 2022
The Copper Queens were crowned the #ℂ𝕎ℂ𝟚𝟘𝟚𝟚 champions after defeating Banyana Banyana on Sunday.
📽️▶️👇#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/w5LCxVDjI4
"We arrived on August 28 and we had our first session on the 29th and on the 31st we kicked off our tournament.
“In the final we got tested the way we were anticipating because we knew Zambia were going to try to get on the ball from the back and would be able to launch those attacks between our centrebacks and fullbacks and try to find Barbra Banda."
Dludlu said if SA had assigned one player to mark Banda they would have shot themselves in the foot.
"We said to all the players if she comes close to you, you pick her up. We shouldn’t just shift responsibility and I think all those players out there played for each other.
“I think we created more obvious goal-scoring opportunities than they did and it had to be a world-class player like her [Banda] to score the winning goal."
Dludlu said nobody gave her young players a chance against a well-structured and experienced Zambia but she was pleased with the determination and fight her troops put up against the winners.