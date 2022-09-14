Dludlu praises young Banyana for Cosafa performance

"We arrived on August 28 and we had our first session on the 29th and on the 31st we kicked off our tournament.

“In the final we got tested the way we were anticipating because we knew Zambia were going to try to get on the ball from the back and would be able to launch those attacks between our centrebacks and fullbacks and try to find Barbra Banda."

Dludlu said if SA had assigned one player to mark Banda they would have shot themselves in the foot.

"We said to all the players if she comes close to you, you pick her up. We shouldn’t just shift responsibility and I think all those players out there played for each other.

“I think we created more obvious goal-scoring opportunities than they did and it had to be a world-class player like her [Banda] to score the winning goal."

Dludlu said nobody gave her young players a chance against a well-structured and experienced Zambia but she was pleased with the determination and fight her troops put up against the winners.