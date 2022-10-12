Potter emphasises team first mentality as Chelsea keep winning against Milan

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team first mentality was behind their winning run after they secured a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday.

Goals from Jorginho and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw Chelsea complete the double over Milan and record a fourth-straight victory. After a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match and a 1-1 draw with Salzburg in Potter's first game in charge, Chelsea now top Group E.

“It's just a process of trying to get to know them,” Potter said.