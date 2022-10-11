Soccer

World Cup Qatar 2022 | England have another golden generation and this one’s quite good

11 October 2022 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
Pearl Exhibition Center, Doha, Qatar - October 10, 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 volunteers arrive for their training at the Volunteer Center.
Pearl Exhibition Center, Doha, Qatar - October 10, 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 volunteers arrive for their training at the Volunteer Center.
Image: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

With its teams ranked between ninth and 20th in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s Group B is not a group of death, but is perhaps the tightest by far in Qatar.

October 07 2022  - 11:17

Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way

Though football is a team sport, there are players who rise above their teammates to help carry a team to greater heights — players whose contribution is such that without them, teams are like a bird without a song. In a Belgian national squad teeming with so many talented individuals they are regarded as the country’s “golden generation”, that player is Kevin De Bruyne.

October 05 2022  - 21:32

Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of the party

African powerhouse Morocco will hope they do not regret recalling Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech from a self-imposed exile for the 2023 World Cup in Qatar.

October 05 2022  - 12:22

Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to glory?

Could this be a fairytale final Fifa World Cup appearance for the talismanic Lionel Messi? It is almost 40 years since Argentina last won the World Cup, but La Albiceleste have another chance to rise to the pantheon of the game in what could be the perfect swansong for their creative mainstay Messi.

October 03 2022  - 13:31

Qatar 2022 | Group A: Tricky for Senegal to get past Qatar, Netherlands

Africa's best hope, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal, have a tricky group to progress past where hosts Qatar will be desperate to reach the second round and 2010 finalists Netherlands are the most pedigreed combination.

De Sa confident Iran can reach World Cup knockout stage after Uruguay win

Roger de Sa, who is in Iran as the assistant coach of the national team, is elated after they defeated Uruguay 1-0 last week and leapfrogged into the ...
Sport
1 week ago
