Soccer

Liverpool high on confidence ahead of City clash, says Elliott

15 October 2022 - 14:30 By Reuters
Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their seventh goal.
Image: Reuters/Lee Smith

After thrashing Rangers 7-1 in a midweek Champions League encounter, Liverpool are "as confident as ever" ahead of their Premier League clash with big rivals Manchester City, midfielder Harvey Elliott said.

Liverpool have had a disappointing league campaign so far and are 11th on 10 points after eight games, 13 behind second-placed City.

But Elliott said their statement win at Ibrox has handed them a much-needed boost.

"Coming off a 7-1 win, we're as confident as ever I think and that performance showed what we really are about and what we can do," Elliott told Liverpool's website in an interview published on Saturday.

"City is going to be a different game... It's going to be very hard and a lot of hard work needs to go in in training from now until then, but we're probably in the best possible position going into the game coming off this win.

"I think whether I play or not it is going to be a game that I am always going to remember, to be honest."

Liverpool host City at Anfield on Sunday.

