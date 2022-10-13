Soccer

Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

13 October 2022 - 15:42 By Sports Reporter
Manqoba Mngqithi during a Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Chloorkop in Midrand on October 12 2022.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

With three Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches in this season's continental competitions barred from the bench because they lack the required qualifications, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has put the blame squarely on the South African Football Association (Safa).

Royal AM's Khabo Zondo, Marumo Gallants' Dan “Dance” Malesela and Cape Town City's Eric Tinkler are not permitted to call their matches from the touchlines in this season's Caf Confederation Cup and Champions League. 

Mngqithi and co-coach Rulani Mokwena are the two coaches who meet the requirements set by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) — A Caf A licence qualification — as Downs contest the 2022-2023 Champions League. The Brazilians meet La Passe of Seychelles in Friday's second leg of their second round tie at Loftus Versfeld (5.30pm).

“Why don’t you ask the federation [Safa]? You must take this question to the federation — do not approach it so narrow-mindedly,” Mngqithi said.

“South African coaches want to have these Caf A licences but there are no A licence courses in the country. There have been no A licence courses probably after our era — the second group that was the era of coach Rulani that got the A licence and when was that?

“We are competing in the continental space and don't have qualified coaches on the bench. It is not that the coaches do not want to study, it is because the courses are not there.

“It’s not that the clubs are not serious about having qualified coaches, the clubs have no control on this one. It requires the federation to roll-out as many coaching courses as possible to make sure our people have the required coaching qualifications.”

Zondo, Tinkler and Malesela have sat in the stands in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League and Confed Cup as their assistant coaches took charge from the touchline. 

City coach Tinkler has a Uefa A licence but it is not recognised by new rules introduced by Caf. These stipulate that a head coach needs a minimum of Caf A licence or a Uefa Pro licence.

Assistant coaches are required to have a Caf B licence to sit on the bench. The Uefa Pro licence is required for coaches who are not from Africa. However, if a coach is from Africa, he must have a Caf A licence.

These rules were put in place to professionalise and improve coaching on the continent.

Sundowns notched a 7-0 lead in the first leg on Sunday, where La Passe's “home” leg was played at Loftus due to a lack of a suitable venue in Seychelles.

City host Petro de Luanda in the second leg of their  Champions League tie at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda on Friday night. Tinkler's team are on the verge of an early exit having lost Saturday's home leg 3-0.   

In the Confed, Malesela's Gallants take a strong 3-1 lead from their first leg in Madagascar into their home leg against Elgeco Plus at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Zondo's Royal have to dig deep to beat Zesco United at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia, on Saturday (3pm), having been held 0-0 in Durban on Sunday.

