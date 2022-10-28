Zwane and his men will hope to put that disappointment behind them and try to win the derby.
Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says Soweto derby result will have no bearing on Premiership title race
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane admits there’s a lot to play for when they take on neighbours Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby on Saturday .
But Zwane said the clash will not determine which side will be a challenger for league honours as it is still too early in the campaign.
Amakhosi and Pirates will battle it out in front of 93,000 supporters at a sold-out FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (3.30pm) where the Buccaneers will be the hosts.
Pirates head into the derby as hot favourites because of how they dismantled five-time league defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals.
The Sea Robbers drubbed Masandawana 3-0 while Chiefs, who have been blowing hot and cold, were knocked out of the competition by AmaZulu FC based on the away goal rule.
Chiefs and Usuthu played to a goalless draw in the second leg while the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw.
The derby will be Chiefs' last game before a long break because of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
They will return to action on December 31 when they travel to Golden Arrows in Durban.
“We know we are going to have a recess because of the World Cup, so it will be very good for us to finish on a high note at the moment so we can start at the position where we can be able to compete,” Zwane said.
“It’s [a] big one and we all know that. There’s the bragging that you also want to protect. There’s also three points at stake.
“We really want to win this game for our families as well. I, for one, as a coach think it will be good for me to win my first derby. And the players that will be playing in a game of this magnitude for the first time.”
