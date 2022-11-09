Erasmus’s intelligence on the ball has formed a deadly forward combination with the explosiveness of in-form Monnapule Saleng.
Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs, who they lost 1-0 against in the league a fortnight ago, in a Soweto derby rematch in the semifinals of the single-day Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament at FNB on Saturday. After that Bucs have two-month break as domestic schedules suspend for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
PODCAST | I feel the love at Orlando Pirates, says Kermit Erasmus
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Kermit Erasmus says he is “feeling the love” at Orlando Pirates, who he helped lift a second trophy in seven years when the team beat AmaZulu in the MTN8 final in Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Some felt the 32-year-old former Bafana Bafana striker might be past his best when he was released by Mamelodi Sundowns to join Pirates in the preseason transfer window having battled for game time at the five-time successive champions.
Back at the Buccaneers, where he also starred in the 2010s, Erasmus was given a starting place almost immediately by new coach Jose Riveiro and has rewarded Pirates with some sparkling performances.
Erasmus’s intelligence on the ball has formed a deadly forward combination with the explosiveness of in-form Monnapule Saleng.
Bucs captain Innocent Maela, assistant coach Sergio Almenara and Erasmus were hosted on Marawa Sports Worldwide in the wake of their MTN8 gold medal.
“I had a few calls during my time when there was uncertainty during the transfer window,” Erasmus said.
“And the people who called me — I won’t mention names — inquired about my availability and desire to play.
“It affected me a bit in a negative way because I felt there’s no respect because of the cycle and stigma we have, thinking of South African players when they reach a certain age that they’re done with football or not hungry enough.
“I’m just trying to change that stigma. Age doesn’t play a role in your hunger to achieve things. And the only way I can change it is by showing that and not complaining or sulking about it.
“For me it’s on the field. I know what I’m capable of. I thrive off things like this. When people doubt you it’s part of life and that’s how we get through things. I believe in myself.”
Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs, who they lost 1-0 against in the league a fortnight ago, in a Soweto derby rematch in the semifinals of the single-day Carling Black Label Cup friendly tournament at FNB on Saturday. After that Bucs have two-month break as domestic schedules suspend for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
