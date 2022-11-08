PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize

Royal AM’s kit men and physical trainer were “attacked” and “hit” and had missiles thrown at their goalkeeper during the team’s away match in the Caf Confederation Cup against TP Mazembe.

This is according to the Durban club’s owner, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Royal lost 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff match on Wednesday in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, a notorious venue many SA teams have returned from with horror stories of poor treatment around continental club games.

Mkhize stressed in her interview with Marawa Sports Worldwide there would be no revenge tactics or gamesmanship in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday (7pm), but said it would be “World War II” on the field.