“I remember we [Pirates] played the Telkom Charity Cup at FNB Stadium — it was the first official game and while I was warming up I could hear the stadium buzzing, and I was so excited to showcase my talent.
“I came in and people were so excited. I remember with my first touch I didn't do anything, just received the ball and the crowd went mad. I felt this was where I was going to shine and maybe also get into the national team, which was my dream too.
“But of course it didn't work but that way. I played 24 games as a sub. It was something worked out by the coach [Ruud Krol].
“He liked how I came on as a sub and changed the complexion of the game. And honestly it worked out for the club that season.
“Honestly, I would have liked to have started more games but sometimes in football you also have to suffer and sacrifice for the team. It's something I did that season.
“I was hoping maybe the next season things would change. But of course it didn't.
“But I appreciate the opportunity to play for such a club and those players too, winning two trebles, six trophies, that was big for me and for my career too.”
Mayambela discussed how his lack of game time became “toxic” for him and he started to look for a way out of Pirates.
In Pirates' 2011-12 treble-winning season under Julio Leal and Augusto Palacios he played just seven times in the league, and then just once in 2012-13 before signing for Djurgården in Sweden.
PODCAST | Mayambela on playing 24 times as a sub under Krol at Pirates
Image: Charlé Lombard/Gallo Images
Former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Mark Mayambela has opened up about the season he played 24 times as a substitute under coach Ruud Krol in the Buccaneers’ treble-winning 2010-11 campaign.
Mayamabela described to Marawa Sports Worldwide how he enjoyed his football at Bloemfonten Celtic where the fans “appreciated the way I played”, before his move to Pirates in July 2010.
The winger struggled for game time at Pirates.
“Of course it's something that was not pleasant to some degree, coming from where I was and also when I was in Bloemfontein. When people heard I was going to Pirates a lot of their [Bucs’] supporters were excited,” the ex-player said.
Mayambela discussed how his lack of game time became “toxic” for him and he started to look for a way out of Pirates.
In Pirates' 2011-12 treble-winning season under Julio Leal and Augusto Palacios he played just seven times in the league, and then just once in 2012-13 before signing for Djurgården in Sweden.
