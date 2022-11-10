Ngadjui left out as Song names Cameroon squad for World Cup

Soccer

Vincent Aboubakar in action for Cameroon in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against Egypt in Yaounde on February 3 2022. Aboubakar will captain his national team at the 2022 World Cup.
Cameroon left out long-serving centre back Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui from their squad for the World Cup in a shock omission as coach Rigobert Song named his 26-man selection for Qatar on Wednesday.

The coach also surprisingly included two home-based players — Souaibou Marou and Jerome Ngom — who had won their first caps just hours before in a friendly against Jamaica.

The team will be captained by Vincent Aboubakar, who competed as a teenager at the 2010 World Cup and again in Brazil in 2014 when the Indomitable Lions last appeared at the finals.

Aboubakar, 30, who turns out for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, was the top scorer at the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in February with eight goals for semi-finalist hosts Cameroon.

It will also be a third World Cup for defender Nicolas Nkoulou, 32, and Bayern Munich attacker Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting, who is 33-years-old.

Nkoulou made a comeback to the team in September after a five-year absence, having retired from the side after they won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ngadeu was also a member of that team but had remained a regular for Cameroon since. He was omitted for the last round of friendly matches two months ago and left out again for the trip to Qatar.

Song gave no explanation for the axing of the 31-year-old Belgian-based centreback at a hastily arranged news conference on Wednesday, where reporters were given short notice of the intention to name the squad.

Song also included teenage goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu, who is on the books of Olympique de Marseille but yet to play a senior match. He is the only uncapped player in the squad.

Cameroon will play in an eighth World Cup — a record number of appearances for an African nation — and take on Switzerland, Serbia and Brazil in Group G. Their first game is against the Swiss at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah on November 24.

Cameroon's squad announcement followed their 1-1 draw with Jamaica at Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on Wednesday in a friendly organised to allow home fans to bid farewell to the World Cup-bound team.

Justin McMaster put Jamaica ahead after an hour and Cameroon substitute Djamal Kaiba equalised 17 minutes from time.

Cameroon Squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)

Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

