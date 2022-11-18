Soccer

Ronaldo optimistic about Portugal’s World Cup chances

18 November 2022 - 07:48 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Portugal training and press conference at Cidade do Futebol FPF on November 15 2022 in Oeiras, Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the Portugal training and press conference at Cidade do Futebol FPF on November 15 2022 in Oeiras, Portugal.
Image: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes his country has an excellent group of players and they are capable of doing well in the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo said he had dreamt of wining the World Cup, but knows it will be extremely difficult to lift the trophy with teams like France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Brazil to face.

PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa defends Ronaldo

"I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I'm looking forward that we're going to an amazing World Cup," Ronaldo told Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

"It's going to be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible. Of course we're going to compete."

The 37-year-old said Qatar would probably be his last World Cup as he plans to retire at 40.

"I want to play two, three more years maximum. I want to finish with 40. Iit will be a good age. But I don't know. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, life is dynamic," Ronaldo said.

Portugal's captain also talked about Argentina's Lionel Messi, describing him as "magic, top and like a team mate" after sharing the global stage with him for 16 years.

Qatar 2022 | Group H: Ghana out for revenge and to rain on Ronaldo’s last hurrah

Football pundits often talk about a group of death, and with Group H stacked with top teams, this appears to be the one at Qatar 2022.
Sport
19 hours ago

All the World Cup groups and fixtures

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
16 hours ago

World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?

Here's what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the World Cup in Qatar that starts on Sunday and to December 18.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Only GOAT Benni is safe’ — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all Soccer
  2. PODCAST | 'I was called a sell-out because I was working with Luyt': Sono Soccer
  3. CSA selector Mpitsang disappointed by Proteas star Shamsi’s tweets Cricket
  4. PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa ... Soccer
  5. Pirates’ Lepasa denies ‘clapping’ allegation by Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...