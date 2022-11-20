“In terms of my progress and development as a player it will help me become a better player by the age of 27 or 28.
“Because that’s where most of the time as a player you must reach your peak. I’m on that path trying to reach the next level.
“Getting these opportunities I can only see as a good challenge for me to develop and become a better player.
“It’s better to come here and be challenged rather than not being selected and be exposed to one system, one coach and the same players.”
Bafana wrap up their camp by taking on Angola in their second friendly at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
South Africa are using these matches to prepare for their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'As long as the coaches are happy': Lepasa on Bafana call-up criticism
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
While his call-up to Bafana Bafana has met with criticism in some quarters, striker Zakhele Lepasa says as long as the coaches are happy he will keep on working hard.
Despite scoring only once for Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League this season, Lepasa seems to have done enough to convince Bafana coach Hugo Broos to call him back to the national team.
Lepasa started as target man for Bafana in the 2-1 international friendly against Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on Thursday. While his first-half performance was not overly impressive, the 25-year-old showed improvement in the second half.
Lepasa said being called up to the national team though he has not been starting every game at Pirates is a motivation for him and confirmation that he is doing something right.
“I think it does say that I’m doing well even when I am given the opportunity to play [at Pirates],” Lepasa said.
“Though you might not get the praise required from other people, as long as the coaches are happy and still call you up I think as a player you have to be motivated.”
Lepasa understands that as a striker his job is to score goals and admits to being under pressure to get off the mark in the national team.
However, he also said he is happy to create opportunities for others and that is something he has been able to do so far.
The forward is also happy with the opportunity to work with different coaches in Broos and Pirates' Jose Riveiro.
Broos says playing in the MLS has made Bafana star Hlongwane a top modern player
“In terms of my progress and development as a player it will help me become a better player by the age of 27 or 28.
“Because that’s where most of the time as a player you must reach your peak. I’m on that path trying to reach the next level.
“Getting these opportunities I can only see as a good challenge for me to develop and become a better player.
“It’s better to come here and be challenged rather than not being selected and be exposed to one system, one coach and the same players.”
Bafana wrap up their camp by taking on Angola in their second friendly at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
South Africa are using these matches to prepare for their crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Ronaldo, Beckham: Unforgettable hairstyles in soccer history
World Cup booze U-turn: No alcohol to be sold at stadiums
Bafana Bafana starlet Hlongwane’s brace sinks Mozambique in Mbombela
‘R128m bribe’ rocks World Cup opener — Here’s what Fifa is reportedly doing to fight match-fixing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos