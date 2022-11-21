Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the World Cup

Bafana Bafana may not be part of football's biggest showpiece, but that does not mean we don't have players with South African roots at the tournament.
The Fifa World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday after a glitzy ceremony featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and a performance by BTS star Jungkook.
South Africa is not among the teams at the tournament after failing to make it through the qualifying round, but Iran assistant coach Roger De Sá, referee Victor Gomes and match official Zakhele Siwela are among the South Africans at the tournament.
The country has another connection with the tournament through player Keanu Baccus.
Here are five facts about him:
BORN IN SOUTH AFRICA AND PLAYS FOR AUSTRALIA
Baccus was born in Durban but moved to Australia with his family when he was not yet a year old.
He and his brother played for Australia's junior international sides.
Baccus has represented Australia at the Olympic Games and was called up to the first senior national team earlier this year.
ESPN reported he told reporters at Australia's World Cup training base that he had never been approached to play for South Africa.
"I came to Australia when I was nine months old," Baccus said.
"I don't know any different. I'm Australian through and through. I've never thought about not playing. The World Cup and the Olympics have come my way at such a young age and I'm hoping to kick on."
HE HAS VISITED SOUTH AFRICA
Baccus said he has visited South Africa to visit family.
"I went back after the World Cup [in 2010]. It was good to see the family there and where I came from," he told Hope 103.2 Sport.
PLAYS CLUB FOOTBALL IN SCOTLAND
Baccus made his A League debut at 18 in 2017 for the Western Sydney Wanderers.
The defensive midfielder's impressive skills captured the eye of Scotland side St Mirren FC, and he secured a move to the club in July.
IN HIGH DEMAND
Several eye-catching performances have alerted other clubs to his talent. St Mirren coach Stephen Robinson told The Scotsman he may have a task trying to keep English sides at bay in the January transfer window.
English Championship sides Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town are among those reportedly interested in Baccus.
“He has been terrific, a bundle of energy, a breath of fresh air since he came in. It is absolutely no surprise people are looking at him. We are a club that unfortunately has to players. It doesn’t make my job easier but that is what the job comes with.
"I have no doubt at some stage Keanu will go and play at a higher level but we are desperate to keep him. In an ideal world you want to keep all your players and build on them with more players," he told the publication.
HIS BROTHER PLAYED FOR CHIEFS
Baccus' older brother Kearyn joined Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in 2019 from Melbourne City. He had earlier joined the youth academy at French side Le Mans.
He made more than 50 appearances for the club, scoring two goals and making four assists.
