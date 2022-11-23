French forward Olivier Giroud netted twice as the reigning champions came from behind to beat the Socceroos 4-1. The victory ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders after previous champions Italy, Spain and Germany all failed to win their openers.
South Africa's Victor Gomes was referee for the game, assisted by fellow South Africa official Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho's Souro Phatsoane.
Local fans were impressed by their decisions and how they kept the game flowing, and took to social media to give them flowers.
SA proud of Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela’s solid showing in France vs Socceroos
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
France may have banished any fears about a World Cup holder's curse with their impressive win against Australia on Tuesday night, but it was match officials Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela who were the real heroes in Mzansi.
French forward Olivier Giroud netted twice as the reigning champions came from behind to beat the Socceroos 4-1. The victory ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders after previous champions Italy, Spain and Germany all failed to win their openers.
South Africa's Victor Gomes was referee for the game, assisted by fellow South Africa official Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho's Souro Phatsoane.
Local fans were impressed by their decisions and how they kept the game flowing, and took to social media to give them flowers.
READ MORE:
Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the World Cup
Giroud double equals record as holders France crush Australia
All the Qatar 2022 World Cup squads
Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos