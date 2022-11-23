Soccer

SA proud of Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela’s solid showing in France vs Socceroos

23 November 2022 - 09:38
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South African referee Victor Gomes was impressive at the World Cup in Qatar. File photo.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

France may have banished any fears about a World Cup holder's curse with their impressive win against Australia on Tuesday night, but it was match officials Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela who were the real heroes in Mzansi.

French forward Olivier Giroud netted twice as the reigning champions came from behind to beat the Socceroos 4-1. The victory ended a run of poor starts for World Cup holders after previous champions Italy, Spain and Germany all failed to win their openers.

South Africa's Victor Gomes was referee for the game, assisted by fellow South Africa official Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho's Souro Phatsoane.

Local fans were impressed by their decisions and how they kept the game flowing, and took to social media to give them flowers.

