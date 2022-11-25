Today's World Cup fixtures: Senegal and Qatar need win, England face US
25 November 2022 - 07:57
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Friday November 25 (all South Africa times):
Wales v Iran, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12pm)
Qatar v Senegal, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (3pm)
Netherlands v Ecuador, Doha Khalifa International, Al Rayyan (6pm)
England v US, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)
