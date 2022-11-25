Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Senegal and Qatar need win, England face US

25 November 2022 - 07:57 By Sports staff
Fans of Senegal enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the World Cup Group A match against Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium on November 21 2022.
Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures: 

 

Friday November 25 (all South Africa times):

 

Wales v Iran, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12pm)

 

Qatar v Senegal, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (3pm)

Read the preview here

 

Netherlands v Ecuador, Doha Khalifa International, Al Rayyan (6pm)

Read the preview here

 

England v US, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Cissé has 'blind trust' in Senegal keeper Mendy for must-win game with Qatar

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has total trust in goalkeeper Édouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign.
Sport
18 hours ago

Kane fit to face US, says England manager Southgate

England captain Harry Kane has been given the all clear to face the US in England's World Cup Group B clash in Al Khor on Friday after shaking off an ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Ecuador eye place in last-16, Van Gaal’s Netherlands look a little further

Ecuador or the Netherlands can take a huge step towards the second round of the World Cup if either can force a victory in Friday’s Group A clash at ...
Sport
15 hours ago

All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results

Here is a full list of the groups and fixtures for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
Sport
5 days ago
