Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Germany meet Spain, Morocco face Belgium

27 November 2022 - 09:25 By Sports staff
Germany coach Hansi Flick during their training session at Al Shamal Stadium in Al Ruwais, Qatar on November 26 2022.
Image: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures: 

 

Sunday November 27 (all South Africa times):

 

Japan v Costa Rica, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12pm)

Read the preview here

 

Belgium v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (3pm)

Read the preview here

 

Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (6pm)

Read the preview here

 

Spain v Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

