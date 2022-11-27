Today's World Cup fixtures: Germany meet Spain, Morocco face Belgium
27 November 2022 - 09:25
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Sunday November 27 (all South Africa times):
Japan v Costa Rica, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12pm)
Belgium v Morocco, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (3pm)
Croatia v Canada, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (6pm)
Spain v Germany, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)
