German pass masters will test Spain's possession game - Luis Enrique

Spain could be given a taste of their own medicine when they take on Germany in a potentially decisive clash at the World Cup on Sunday because both European heavyweights seek to control games by dominating possession, Spain coach Luis Enrique said.

"Without a doubt, they are the team that is most similar to Spain in terms of dominating the play and controlling it. That is a beautiful challenge for us," Luis Enrique told reporters on Saturday. "I think it will be an open game."

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match in Qatar on Wednesday when their fluid passing left the Central Americans pinned deep in their own half for much of the game.

"A big win like that creates confidence but we can't go into the game over-confident," Luis Enrique said.

Germany, by contrast, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in Group E, prompting reporters to ask the Spain coach if he was worried about the risk of a desperate German fight-back in the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday night.