Soccer

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

30 November 2022 - 23:04
Poland's Wojciech Szczesny concedes a goal scored by Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister
Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Lionel Messi's Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.

Argentina topped the standings on six points while Poland were awaiting the outcome of the other group game between Saudi Arabia and Mexico to see if they would come second and also qualify despite the loss.

Midfielder Alexis MacAllister put Argentina ahead straight after the break with a low first-time shot after a flowing passing move, while Julian Alvarez shot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the 67th minute to make it 2-0.

In the first half, Szczesny was Poland's hero as he made a diving stretch save to deny Messi a penalty, awarded after his outstretched hand made contact with Argentina striker's face.

