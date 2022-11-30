‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s England ‘wonder goal’

South African coach Benni McCarthy has been praised for turning around Marcus Rashford's form after the footballer netted twice in England's win over Wales on Tuesday evening.
Rashford scored a sensational free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute. He added a second for himself 18 minutes later when he cut inside and hit a shot through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward.
The goals make Rashford the joint top scorer in the World Cup so far.
McCarthy has been instrumental in Rashford finding his form since joining the Manchester United training staff earlier this year. McCarthy was brought in as a first team coach at Manchester United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Under his watch, Rashford has gone from being dropped by the England squad after a dip in form to being a "late inclusion” in his national team's World Cup squad.
It has been a turn around in form that has many pundits impressed.
Speaking to SkySports recently, Rashford shared the impact McCarthy has had on returning him to one of the most in-form players in the world.
"He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in, day out we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits.”
He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.
"We've always got him there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the moment I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy.”
McCarthy has also been working with young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, who has been a key part of the Uruguayan squad in this year's tournament.
ESPN sources said Pellistri was desperate to impress at the club and often asked McCarthy and other coaches for extra sessions after training.
McCarthy has reportedly been helping him with his shooting.
It follows similar requests by Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes to McCarthy. Fernandes has arguably been the most influential player at the World Cup so far with two goals and two assists in two games.
Taking to social media after Rashford's "wonder” free kick, many hailed McCarthy for making Rashford and others world beaters.
‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s England ‘wonder goal’
Image: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
South African coach Benni McCarthy has been praised for turning around Marcus Rashford's form after the footballer netted twice in England's win over Wales on Tuesday evening.
Rashford scored a sensational free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute. He added a second for himself 18 minutes later when he cut inside and hit a shot through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward.
The goals make Rashford the joint top scorer in the World Cup so far.
McCarthy has been instrumental in Rashford finding his form since joining the Manchester United training staff earlier this year. McCarthy was brought in as a first team coach at Manchester United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
Under his watch, Rashford has gone from being dropped by the England squad after a dip in form to being a "late inclusion” in his national team's World Cup squad.
It has been a turn around in form that has many pundits impressed.
Speaking to SkySports recently, Rashford shared the impact McCarthy has had on returning him to one of the most in-form players in the world.
"He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in, day out we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits.”
He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.
"We've always got him there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the moment I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy.”
McCarthy has also been working with young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, who has been a key part of the Uruguayan squad in this year's tournament.
ESPN sources said Pellistri was desperate to impress at the club and often asked McCarthy and other coaches for extra sessions after training.
McCarthy has reportedly been helping him with his shooting.
It follows similar requests by Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes to McCarthy. Fernandes has arguably been the most influential player at the World Cup so far with two goals and two assists in two games.
Taking to social media after Rashford's "wonder” free kick, many hailed McCarthy for making Rashford and others world beaters.
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup squads here
* All the World Cup groups profiled here
READ MORE:
Rashford double downs Wales and sends England into last 16
World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game
Marcus Rashford explains how SA’s Benni McCarthy helped him find his form
‘It was our best team display’ — Ten Hag praises dazzling Man United
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos