Marcus Rashford explains how SA’s Benni McCarthy helped him find his form

English footballer Marcus Rashford has finally found his form after months of inconsistent and poor performances, and has praised South African coach Benni McCarthy for being a massive part of it.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was earlier this year appointed as a first team coach at Man United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
He has been praised by many at the club, with Rashford the latest to sing his praises.
Speaking to SkySports recently, Rashford shared the impact McCarthy has had on returning him to one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.
"He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in, day we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits."
He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.
"We've always got him there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football and at the minute I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy."
Rashford went from being dropped by the England squad after a dip in form to being a "late inclusion" in his national team's World Cup squad. It has been a turn around in form that has had many pundits impressed.
The forward is the latest United player to speak glowingly of McCarthy's work at the club.
In a recent interview posted online, part of which was shared by SuperSport, Christian Eriksen explained what McCarthy brings to the team.
“He's brought in humour. He's a very good man. He's come in and helped the lads with finishing and a lot of things. Of course it's early in the season and so there are not a lot of things you are going to pick up as quick,” Eriksen said.
Several players have gushed over his training techniques, with the Daily Mail UK reporting McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice at training with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and others quickly joining in.
A video of McCarthy going through drills with United's stars was shared online, and showed the coach giving instructions and doing keep-ups with Fernandes.
In another moment from the session, McCarthy oversaw a passing drill.
Fernandes said McCarthy has had a good influence on the team.
“He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, including finishing, headers, stuff he was doing when he was playing. It can help us score goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.
United boss Erik ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News McCarthy brings “a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.
