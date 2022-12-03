Soccer

Messi helps Argentina past Australia into World Cup quarterfinals

03 December 2022 - 23:17 By Reuters
Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the celebrations after their 2-1 win over Australia in the FIFA Qatar World Cup, last 16 match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi leads the celebrations after their 2-1 win over Australia in the FIFA Qatar World Cup, last 16 match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Lionel Messi scored on his 1,000th career appearance in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia at the World Cup on Saturday to surpass his great predecessor Diego Maradona's tournament total and set up a quarterfinal clash with the Netherlands.

Seeking a first World Cup at his fifth attempt, the mesmerising Messi curled the ball low past goalkeeper Mat Ryan from inside the area in the 35th minute to send the legions of Argentine fans into delirium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Julian Alvarez bagged Argentina's second from close range in the 57th minute after fatal hesitation from Ryan with the ball at his feet after a back-pass.

Dumfries delivers as Dutch head into last eight

Denzel Dumfries set up the first two goals and netted a decisive third to ensure a 3-1 victory for the Netherlands over the US at the Khalifa ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Australia, who did superbly to reach the last 16 and are ranked 35 places below the double World Cup winners, defended valiantly with the towering Harry Souttar prominent. They set up a nervy end after Craig Goodwin's shot was deflected into the net off Enzo Fernandez for an own goal in the 77th minute.

The 35-year-old Messi's goal was his third in the Qatar tournament and his ninth at World Cups, one more than Maradona.

READ MORE

Rich in talent, uninspiring Uruguay can blame themselves for World Cup slump

With a history of deep World Cup runs and a squad oozing talent and experience, Uruguay's failure to reach the tournament's knockout stages for the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is receiving palliative care after chemotherapy stopped having the expected results as he battles colon cancer, ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  2. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mokwena hopes to have Shalulile for Pirates game Soccer

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...