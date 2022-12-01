Soccer

Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica

01 December 2022 - 23:09 By Rohith Nair
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda looks dejected after the match as Costa Rica are eliminated from the World Cup.
Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda looks dejected after the match as Costa Rica are eliminated from the World Cup.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany were knocked out of the World Cup in the group stage for a second consecutive time despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on Thursday after the four-times champions were consigned to third in Group E following Japan's victory over Spain.

Costa Rica deployed a five-man backline but Germany still found a way through in the 10th minute when David Raum floated in a cross that was headed home by Serge Gnabry, who restarted the game quickly fearing goal difference being a factor.

But after learning that Japan were leading Spain in the other group game, Germany let their guard down and Costa Rica scored twice with Yeltsin Tejeda arriving late to score the first before Juan Pablo Vargas bundled a second over the line.

Germany's Kai Havertz grabbed a brace after coming on as a substitute to seal the three points before Niclas Fuellkrug added a fourth late in the game but the final results left Japan at the top of the group while Spain finished second.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  2. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  5. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...