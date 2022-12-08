The other Lionel, Argentina's Scaloni, pits wits against Van Gaal

It is no secret that Argentina's dreams of a third World Cup triumph lie largely on the shoulders of Lionel Messi but another man bearing the same first name is also integral to the hopes of the Albiceleste.

At 44, Lionel Scaloni is the youngest coach at the World Cup. On Friday he will pit his wits against the oldest, 71-year-old Louis Van Gaal, when Argentina take on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

“I'm proud to take him on, everyone knows what he's done for football and how many people have tried to copy him,” Scaloni said after Argentina beat Australia in the last 16.

“This is one of the pleasures that football gives you, especially as it is happening at a World Cup.”

In his four years in charge of Argentina, Scaloni has already built up a huge bank of goodwill at home, most notably for delivering the 2021 Copa America — their first major trophy since the 1986 World Cup and Messi's first for his country.