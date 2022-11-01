Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail
Having underperformed at the two previous Fifa World Cups, Spain have been on an upward trajectory in their rebuilding ...
Qatar 2022 round-up | Japan aim to be stumbling block for Spain, Germany
All the latest World Cup Qatar 2022 profiles and news.
Qatar 2022 | Eto’o-inspired Cameroon should dare to dream, says Feutmba
A strong, confident Indomitable Lions could go a long way to dispel Africa’s inferiority complex at the World Cup
Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup will be his last
Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run ...
Qatar 2022 | Group B: England have another golden ...
With its teams ranked between ninth and 20th in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s Group B is not a group of death ...
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way
Though football is a team sport, there are players who rise above their teammates to help carry a team to greater ...
Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of ...
If Morocco are to progress past the group stage at the World Cup, Hakim Ziyech will need to be at his sparkling best
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to ...
Could this be a fairytale final Fifa World Cup appearance for the talismanic Lionel Messi?
Qatar 2022 | Group A: Tricky for Senegal to get past Qatar, Netherlands
Africa's best hope, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal, have a tricky group to progress past where hosts Qatar ...