Qatar 2022 | Know your favourites: Enrique’s Spain on the comeback trail

Having underperformed at the two previous Fifa World Cups, Spain have been on an upward trajectory in their rebuilding ...

By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Qatar 2022 round-up | Japan aim to be stumbling block for Spain, Germany

All the latest World Cup Qatar 2022 profiles and news.

By TimesLIVE
Qatar 2022 | Eto’o-inspired Cameroon should dare to dream, says Feutmba

A strong, confident Indomitable Lions could go a long way to dispel Africa’s inferiority complex at the World Cup

By Matshelane Mamabolo
Lionel Messi says Qatar World Cup will be his last

Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi said the Qatar World Cup in November will be his last, capping a historic run ...

By Patrick Gillespie
Qatar 2022 | Group B: England have another golden ...

With its teams ranked between ninth and 20th in the world, the 2022 Fifa World Cup’s Group B is not a group of death ...

By Marc Strydom
Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way

Though football is a team sport, there are players who rise above their teammates to help carry a team to greater ...

By Matshelane Mamabolo
Qatar 2022 | If Ziyech brings his dancing shoes Morocco can be the life of ...

If Morocco are to progress past the group stage at the World Cup, Hakim Ziyech will need to be at his sparkling best

By Marc Strydom
Qatar 2022 | Know the favourites: Can Messi finally steer Argentina to ...

Could this be a fairytale final Fifa World Cup appearance for the talismanic Lionel Messi?

Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Qatar 2022 | Group A: Tricky for Senegal to get past Qatar, Netherlands

Africa's best hope, 2022 Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal, have a tricky group to progress past where hosts Qatar ...

By Marc Strydom
