Soccer

Australia's battling Warner defiant ahead of 100th Test

25 December 2022 - 12:42 By Reuters
David Warner plays cricket with his children during an Australian training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 25 2022.
David Warner plays cricket with his children during an Australian training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 25 2022.
Image: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Ahead of his 100th Test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in the longest format.

Warner, 36, has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format.

However, selectors have said he is part of Australia's plans for the tour of India starting in February.

Playing in his 100th Test match “means the world to me”, Warner said. “It's the same old cliché but it's obviously a huge occasion.

“I'm living every housing commission boy's dream — I wanted to play cricket for Australia and I'm doing that now,” said Warner, who was raised in public housing in an underprivileged neighbourhood of Matraville.

“My back's up against the wall but it's in my DNA to keep being competitive and take on whatever opposition I'm going to face. I couldn't be any more proud of myself, my family for getting me here and my closest friends.”

Warner struggled in the recent 2-0 whitewash of West Indies amid off-field distractions brought on by his aborted bid to have his permanent leadership ban lifted. He scored 0 and 3 runs in Australia's victory over South Africa in the first Test in Brisbane.

The 36-year old said his mental health was not where it “needed to be” ahead of the West Indies series, crediting his teammates and family for helping him through a difficult period.

“It's Christmas time, the festive part of year, I'm in a great head space now getting ready for this training session and pumped to walk out and play another Boxing Day Test, but more importantly with a series on the line,” Warner said.

READ MORE

Proteas bowler Nortje expecting a good wicket with ‘pace and bounce’ at the MCG

Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is expecting a good wicket with pace and bounce at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the much anticipated ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batting coach Sammons says players are working on technical and mental issues

On the back of poor batting performances over the past few months, Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons says players are working on technical and ...
Sport
2 days ago

De Bruyn likely to feature in second Test against the Aussies

As SA prepares to take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, it remains to be seen if the Proteas ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas batter Zondo wants better application and focus in Melbourne

Proteas batsman Khaya Zondo believes application and focus will be key elements to them scoring substantial totals against Australia as they sharpen ...
Sport
3 days ago

Rabada calls for patience with 'inexperienced' Proteas

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa's inexperienced squad needs time to adapt to playing on the international stage after they suffered a ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I am happy he loves football’ — Caf president Motsepe on his son Thlopie Soccer
  2. Messi extends contract with PSG — report Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Jessica Motaung says deal with Kappa is a game changer Soccer
  4. WATCH | Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom secures move to St Louis City in the US Soccer
  5. 'French didn't mention this': ref hits back at criticism over Argentina goal Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election