Australia's battling Warner defiant ahead of 100th Test

Ahead of his 100th Test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in the longest format.

Warner, 36, has not scored a Test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format.

However, selectors have said he is part of Australia's plans for the tour of India starting in February.

Playing in his 100th Test match “means the world to me”, Warner said. “It's the same old cliché but it's obviously a huge occasion.