Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung hints club might buy a women’s team status

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has indicated they may have to buy an existing status in the Hollywoodbets Super League to finally launch a women’s team.

Sundowns have already won and the Caf Women's Champions League and ben runners-up in the competition's first two years and other big South African teams like Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are under pressure to launch their own women's teams.

“It’s an exciting time for us to consider but I think let us take baby steps because we have a lot to do at domestic level. Let’s finalise our team for the league in South Africa then obviously the Champions League and play our role in Africa and in the world,” Motaung said.