Swallows appoint former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as new boss

“Coach Middendorp comes with a wealth of experience and we believe he will be the right person to guide the club in the right direction,” the club said.

“We thank coach Musa and the technical team, who steered the ship on an interim basis while the search was on for the head coach.”

It was not clear if the German coach would join Swallows with his own technical team or work with the existing staff.

Middendorp has a tough task ahead of himself as Swallows are third-from-bottom with 13 points from their 12 matches, just two points above the relegation zone.

Swallows would want to move away from the relegation mix as soon as possible after surviving the chop via the promotion-relegation playoffs last season.

Middendorp’s first game will be against the Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC — flying high in an impressive second place just before the halfway stage — in Durban on December 31 (3.30pm).