Soccer

WATCH | Bloemfontein Celtic fans openly show support for Marumo Gallants

31 December 2022 - 15:00
Bloemfontein Celtic fans, seen here in 2018, came in numbers to support Marumo Gallants during their match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic supporters were out in full force at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night to openly support Marumo Gallants in their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to SuperSport United.

Their actions in Atteridgeville fuelled speculation the Polokwane-based Gallants will be relocating to Bloemfontein to play their home matches in the Free State and even be renamed Celtic.

Gallants management and leadership of the Celtic supporters who were at Lucas Moripe Stadium didn’t want to comment on this issue that has sparked widespread engagement among football fans.

After the win, that moved SuperSport United to second spot and the visitors to fourth from the bottom, Gallants players went to the main grandstand to clap hands along with the singing fans.

