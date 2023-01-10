Soccer

Former Bafana coach Clive Barker thanks people for prayers after operation

10 January 2023 - 15:56
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has thanked fans, former players and administrators as he continues his recovery.
Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has thanked fans, former players and administrators as he continues his recovery.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker is on the road to recovery.

Barker, who won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, told the South African Football Association website, www.safa.net, on Tuesday afternoon that he is recuperating well after an operation.

Barker recently underwent a procedure to restore normal flow through his aorta, the main artery that carries blood away from the heart to the rest of the body, after suffering an aneurysm.

The 78-year-old said he was thankful to all football fans who wished him well and kept him in their prayers.

Bafana coaching legend Clive Barker recovering in hospital after serious illness

Bafana Bafana coaching legend Clive Barker is recovering in a Durban hospital after suffering an aneurysm.
Sport
5 days ago

“I am so thankful for the support from the fans and former players as well as administrators. I feel like I am back in 1996,” he joked.

Barker added that he would also like to thank the doctors and nurses who have done a tremendous job and shown utmost professionalism.

“See you on the field of play,” he added.

READ MORE:

Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter

Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Mamelodi Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching, but quality players and strong buying power.
Sport
4 hours ago

Chippa United plan to upset unstoppable Sundowns

Chippa United are boldly plotting to upset defending DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the sides meet at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday ...
Sport
23 hours ago

‘There's no reason to think we can’t win 15 games in a row’: Pirates coach Riveiro remains hopeful about season

While the form guide is in contradiction with his utterances, under-fire Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his side can win all of their ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena provides update on Jali’s contract negotiations Soccer
  3. Zondo bewildered by umpires' call to play on in the dark Cricket
  4. Proteas all-rounder retires from international games to focus on white ball ... Cricket
  5. Equity partners will help source new SA Rugby boss Sport

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election