Chippa United plan to upset unstoppable Sundowns

“Yes, we have had a slow restart with a draw and a loss,” the defender said.

“After the defeat against Swallows, we had a meeting and spoke about our mistakes and where we needed to improve as a team.

“It’s still too early in the league to start panicking.

“Yes, we didn’t get any results in the past two games and now we are going to play against one of the big teams in the PSL.

“When you are playing against Sundowns or any one of these big teams you know it’s going to be a big game, but we are going to play our normal game,” Banda said.

“We respect them, they are coming off a win, but we are going to play them like any other team in the league.

“When playing against a big team like Sundowns, we don’t need any motivation, because everyone knows what to expect, how they are going to play and how the atmosphere will be at the stadium.

“The only motivation for us is that we know we have to fight for results, so we will go there to fight and get a result,” he said.

The last time the two sides met, the Chilli Boys lost 1-0 to Sundowns.