‘There's no reason to think we can’t win 15 games in a row’: Pirates coach Riveiro remains hopeful about the season

09 January 2023 - 13:32 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the MTN8 final match against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 5 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

While form guide is in contradiction with his utterances, under fire Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes his side can win all their remaining 15 matches to finish in a respectable position.

Despite winning the MTN8, Pirates have been diabolical in the DStv Premiership where they have suffered three successive defeats.

Their recent loss was against Cape Town City when the Sea Robbers went down 2-1 away on Saturday.

There’s a gap of 18 points between top-of-the-table Mamelodi Sundowns (37 points) and Riveiro’s Pirates who are in position eight on the Premiership log standings after 15 games.

Riveiro’s men are eight points behind second-placed SuperSport United, who occupy the other Caf Champions League qualification spot.

Asked if Pirates will look to achieve the Champions League qualification because of the massive gap between them and Sundowns, the Spanish-born coach gave an interesting response, suggesting anything can happen in the final half of the season.

“We have 15 games to play. Those are a lot of points to play for,” Riveiro said after the game against City.

“The second part of the season is much more difficult, not only for Pirates but for everyone to collect points.

“There is no reason to think we cannot win (the remaining) 15 games,” he said.

“I’m optimistic, I’m not stupid, I know how difficult the challenge is but we are going to every game with an intention to win and let's see at the end of the season where we are.”

While winning 15 games in a row for Pirates is not impossible, it is important to note Pirates have failed to string at least three victories in the league this season.

But Riveiro is confident things will soon change for the better for his Buccaneers.

