Chippa coach Mammila dismisses suggestions that Sundowns dominate because of financial muscle

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has dismissed widely held suggestions that Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because of their considerable financial muscle.
The Brazilians, owned by the wealthy Motsepe family, have won the past five league championships and are overwhelming favourites to capture an unprecedented sixth title on the spin.
With the season having passed the halfway mark, Sundowns have opened a dominant 13 point lead over second-placed SuperSport United on the DStv Premiership table.
They have an opportunity to furth stretching their lead at the top of the pile when they host SuperSport at Loftus on Monday.
Even more impressively, the Brazilians are 16 points ahead of rivals Kazier Chiefs and have a whopping 21 point advantage over Orlando Pirates, who have effectively been eliminated from the championship race.
“You can promise your players a R50,000 match bonus every match, and are they going to win?” asked Mammila while pointing out that the well-oiled Sundowns machine is dominant because they are well-coached.
The Brazilians have enough capacity in the coaching department as they have Rulani Mokwena as head coach, Steve Komphela as first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi as senior coach.
“Teams were relegated with players promised big money to save the status. Money doesn’t buy success and you can say whatever that you want. Sundowns are a better team offensively. For you to go offensively like them you will be killing yourself.
“We all know Sundowns have been playing this system for some time and they mastered it. When I said we know how Sundowns play, you guys thought maybe I am joking.
“Some teams in the Sundowns line-up against us have tasted relegation, they have relegated teams, but because of the Sundowns system and good coaches they have turned those players into a well oiled machine.
“Khuliso Muudau is a top player. He is a national team player but how many red cards did he get where he comes from? Too many. Mothobi Mvala and Peter Shalulile were there at Highlands Park and they relegated the club.”
