Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane not worried about his job, vows to fight on
Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is not worried about losing his job, adding he is doing exactly what the team asked him to do.
Zwane is only eight months in and there are already calls for him to relinquish his position.
Results have not been forthcoming for brittle, inconsistent Chiefs, who are in fourth place in the DStv Premiership, 19 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
Chiefs host Downs at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (8pm), on the back of defeats to Sekhukhune United (1-0) and AmaZulu (4-0).
A loss against Sundowns will cast further doubt on Zwane’s future.
“I’m not worried because we have a plan as a club. If you look back, for how many years have we been trying to hit the ground running?
“Did it work for the club? It didn’t, whether you like it or not. At the end of the day, we have to do something."
Zwane suggested his detractors need to be patient with the new-look team, and coaching staff and what they are trying to achieve with their youth-orientated rebuilding effort, which also aims to rekindle the free-flowing football for which the club was once known.
“There are many teams we can make an example of. In Europe, you go to [English Premier League leaders] Arsenal right now and look at why they are doing well.
“It’s because of patience and belief, so whoever they put in there they can give opportunity and space to try to work things out. You can see the results for yourself.
“I’m not saying we can do exactly what Arsenal are doing. I’m just making the example that we know what we are doing, we have a plan and we want to execute the plan.
“Obviously we need time and will also pay the price when it comes to the results. The results will fluctuate because you are trying to get something going and want to improve on certain things.”
Zwane believes the structure he is putting in place will not only yield results on the field eventually but also help in the recruitment of suitable players and coaches to Chiefs' unique environment.
