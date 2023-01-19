Soccer

Orlando Pirates sign Cameroon World Cup squad striker

19 January 2023 - 10:32 By Marc Strydom
Souaibou Marou of Cameroon warms up prior to the 2022 World Cup Group G match against Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Image: Elsa/Getty Images

Orlando Pirates have signed striker Souaibou Marou, who was a member of Cameroon’s World Cup squad in Qatar late last year, on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins Bucs from the renowned Cameroonian club Coton Sport.

The striker earned his call-up to coach Rigobert Song’s Indomitable Lions at the World Cup largely based on his form as the top scorer in Cameroon’s top-flight Elite One league in 2021-22, his goals helping steer Coton Sport to the championship.

“Orlando Pirates is pleased to announce the signing of Souaibou Marou from Coton Sport,” the club said on Thursday morning.

“Marou comes to South Africa on the back of a three-year stint with his former club, Coton Sport, winning two league titles in the process, including the Player of the Season award in 2022.

“His form in the Cameroonian league didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to the World Cup squad that competed in Qatar.

“The Cameroonian international, who concluded his deal with the club yesterday [Wednesday] afternoon, will join his new teammates this morning.”

Marou did not play in any of Cameroon's three group matches in Qatar.

The multinational football news website Kick442, which operates across seven countries in Africa, reported Coton Sport would receive $200,000 (about R3.5m), plus 20% of is next transfer fee, for the striker.

Marou reportedly flew into the Johannesburg at the weekend and passed a medical before signing.

Fifth-placed Pirates will hope the striker can provide impetus to move back into the top three places in the DStv Premiership.

Bucs meet 13th-placed Stellenbosch FC at Orlando Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

