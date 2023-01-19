Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year

Liverpool were the biggest movers in this year's edition of the Money League, rising four places from seventh to third to achieve their highest position.

The Merseyside club overtook Manchester United in the rankings for the first time, after their run to the 2022 Champions League final, which generated additional broadcast revenue.

Liverpool were also only one of five clubs to report over €100m in match day revenue, which was the first time the club had done so, as fans returned to stadiums.

Among the LaLiga teams, Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to recover revenue to their pre-pandemic levels, with the clubs' revenues down €203m and €43m respectively from 2018-19.

For the first time, Deloitte's Football Money League also reported on revenues generated from the women's teams at Money League clubs, with sides reporting average revenues of €2.4m in the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona generated the highest revenue, with €7.7m, having reached the Champions League final in 2022 and winning the competition in 2021.

Manchester United reported the second-highest revenue with €6m, followed by City (€5.1m), PSG (€3.6m), Arsenal (€2.2m) and Spurs (€2.1m).