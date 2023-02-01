Soccer

Chelsea complete record signing of Argentina World Cup-winner Fernandez

01 February 2023 - 08:52 By Martyn Herman
Enzo Fernandez and Germán Pezzella of Argentina kiss the trophy after winning the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Enzo Fernandez and Germán Pezzella of Argentina kiss the trophy after winning the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail City, Qatar on December 18 2022.
Image: Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

Premier League side Chelsea completed the signing of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a British record £106.8m (R2.3bn) on Wednesday after a day of complex negotiations between the clubs.

As the clock ticked down on deadline day it appeared a deal might not be reached but a statement from Benfica confirmed it had been agreed shortly before 11pm (GMT) on Tuesday.

It said Chelsea would pay the contract release fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed an eight-and-a-half year deal with the London club. It takes Chelsea's transfer spending in January alone to more than £300m.

Chelsea were still to officially confirm the completion of the record-breaking deal but according to Sky Sports the paperwork had been submitted on time and before the deadline.

According to media reports, Chelsea will pay the fee in several instalments.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica — Futebol, SAD informs that it has reached an agreement with Chelsea FC for the sale of all the rights of the player Enzo Fernandez, for an amount of €121,000,000,” Benfica said.

The fee eclipses the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

Fernandez was instrumental in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar, breaking into the starting line-up and playing every game, scoring a goal in a vital victory over Mexico in the group phase. He bagged the Young Player Award.

Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentine side River Plate in July 2022 and has scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player's release clause.

Fernandez is Chelsea's eighth recruit in the midseason transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.

On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12m.

Fernandez's transfer takes Chelsea's total outlay on players since last May's takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to around £600m as they try to rebuild their squad.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They host local rivals Fulham on Friday.

Reuters

READ MORE

Lyle Foster's perseverance scores him a R205m move to Burnley

Lyle Foster's record-breaking move from Belgian club KVC Westerlo to English Championship pacesetters Burnley FC this week came after four years of ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chelsea understand risk of long-term contracts: Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said the length of contracts being handed to their new signings carries an element of risk but he supports the club's ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ake earns Man City 1-0 FA Cup win over Premier League leaders Arsenal

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake struck in the second half to earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory over visitors Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rashford 'unstoppable', says Man U boss Ten Hag after first leg win against Forest

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semifinal first ...
Sport
6 days ago

EDITORIAL | SA football is not dead. Just ask Benni, Pitso and Lyle

Sundowns cannot be solely blamed for the demise of local standards without looking at the role of owners, clubs, sponsors, the league and Safa
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  2. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates sign Makhaula, Lepasa joins SuperSport United Soccer
  4. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer
  5. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!