Chelsea complete record signing of Argentina World Cup-winner Fernandez

Fernandez joined Benfica from Argentine side River Plate in July 2022 and has scored four goals in 29 appearances.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was not keen on seeing Fernandez leave but had said their hands would be tied if a club paid the player's release clause.

Fernandez is Chelsea's eighth recruit in the midseason transfer window after the London club signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Malo Gusto while Joao Felix arrived on loan from Atletico Madrid. All of them are 23 or younger.

On Tuesday, Chelsea sold experienced midfielder Jorginho to Premier League leaders Arsenal for £12m.

Fernandez's transfer takes Chelsea's total outlay on players since last May's takeover by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital to around £600m as they try to rebuild their squad.

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of a top four spot. They host local rivals Fulham on Friday.

Reuters