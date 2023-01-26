Soccer

Rashford 'unstoppable', says Man U boss Ten Hag after first leg win against Forest

26 January 2023 - 07:54 By Reuters
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford shakes hands with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted in theLeague Cup semifinal , first leg against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Nottingham on January 25 2023.
Image: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

England forward Rashford's superb solo effort after six minutes, dancing past defenders before firing home, took him to 18 goals in all competitions this season. Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has more for a Premier League club in 2022-23.

Forest thought they had quickly restored parity at the City Ground after catching United out on the counter but Sam Surridge's effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

United capitalised on that reprieve by doubling their lead just before half time, on-loan striker Wout Weghorst netting his first goal since joining the club after Antony's shot had been well saved.

The second goal killed off Forest hopes of a comeback and Bruno Fernandes added a late third to keep United well on course to win their first trophy since 2017.

“I'm happy with the performance, over 90 minutes we controlled the game,” United coach Erik ten Hag said. “There was one moment which could have changed the game and we have to be aware of that and improve.

“In this mood and with this spirit, he [Rashford] is unstoppable. He can be creative in the final third, to do something in the final third, some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

United came into the contest having suffered their first defeat since November in all competitions at Arsenal on Sunday and had also lost their last three cup semifinals.

