Lyle Foster's perseverance scores him a R205m move to Burnley
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Lyle Foster’s record-breaking move from Belgian club KVC Westerlo to English Championship pacesetters Burnley FC this week came after four years of toiling in four different outfits in less glamorous European leagues. ..
