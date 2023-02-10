Soccer

‘We didn’t target Gabuza,' Dondol Stars coach Rammoni after stunning Nedbank Cup win over SuperSport

10 February 2023 - 11:00
Doondol Stars co-coach Vincent Rammani (in the air) and Khuliso Rashamuse celebrates after beating SuperSport United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Doondol Stars co-coach Vincent Rammani (in the air) and Khuliso Rashamuse celebrates after beating SuperSport United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup last 32 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

One of the major talking points from SuperSport United’s embarrassing 2-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat to amateur side Dondol Stars was coach Gavin Hunt’s decision to play Thamsanqa Gabuza at centre-back.

Hunt bucked the trend with Gabuza, who had a good game in unfamiliar territory, in the heart of the United defence, but Dondol co-coach Vincent Rammoni said they didn’t plan around the former Bafana Bafana striker.

“Seeing Gabuza playing as a right centre-back, we didn’t target him or anybody for that matter,” said Rammoni.

“But the one thing we knew was they are using defenders who are very slow in reaction. The aim was to make as many forward runs as possible on the outside, between the defenders rather than the right-back or right centre-back or left-back or centre-back.

“That was our aim, to try to turn their defence, but before we could turn their defence the emphasis was to build deeper in our half and bring them in to look for the ball.

“We also wanted to bring the line higher to create enough space between our defence. That was the plan, it was not mainly because Gabuza there or anybody.”

Asked for the reasons he went with Gabuza, Hunt said he didn’t have enough players to play at the back.

“We gave people chances, obviously we had players under different circumstances, but we had players out there who were good enough to win the game and they were given a chance.

“We have Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] out, but I don’t want to go there and there are no excuses, we should have been good enough to win the game. We had enough opportunities and we didn’t take them.

“You have to try to play the situation and we did the right [thing]. , I will do exactly the same thing again. We have to look after the future of the team, players were given a chance.

“I must take the rap but you have to believe players are good enough to do the job.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Amateur Dondol Stars pull off spectacular upset to dump SuperSport out of Nedbank Cup

The minnows from the ABC Motsepe League produced a gallant performance as they came back from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 2-1 in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

You get upsets like this all over the world: Hunt after SuperSport's Dondol shock

A visibly dejected SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt took the embarrassment of being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup at the last 32 stage by amateur ...
Sport
22 hours ago

SuperSport will continue blooding youngsters, says coach Gavin Hunt

SuperSport United have punched above their weight this season despite limited playing resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pirates wary of 'Dondol situation' as Riveiro eyes a second trophy

Having already bagged silverware in his maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is determined to add the ...
Sport
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bright moments and an injury? — Here’s what fans are saying about Lyle Foster’s ... Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  3. Will the real Bongani Zungu please stand up, asks Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  4. Al Ahly and Percy Tau have third place to play for after Real defeat Soccer
  5. WATCH | Royal chair Andile Mpisane 'throws toys out of cot' after being subbed Soccer

Latest Videos

‘South Africans are grateful we exist’ Malema on their latest ejection from Sona
Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech