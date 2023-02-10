One of the major talking points from SuperSport United’s embarrassing 2-1 Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat to amateur side Dondol Stars was coach Gavin Hunt’s decision to play Thamsanqa Gabuza at centre-back.
Hunt bucked the trend with Gabuza, who had a good game in unfamiliar territory, in the heart of the United defence, but Dondol co-coach Vincent Rammoni said they didn’t plan around the former Bafana Bafana striker.
“Seeing Gabuza playing as a right centre-back, we didn’t target him or anybody for that matter,” said Rammoni.
“But the one thing we knew was they are using defenders who are very slow in reaction. The aim was to make as many forward runs as possible on the outside, between the defenders rather than the right-back or right centre-back or left-back or centre-back.
‘We didn’t target Gabuza,' Dondol Stars coach Rammoni after stunning Nedbank Cup win over SuperSport
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“That was our aim, to try to turn their defence, but before we could turn their defence the emphasis was to build deeper in our half and bring them in to look for the ball.
“We also wanted to bring the line higher to create enough space between our defence. That was the plan, it was not mainly because Gabuza there or anybody.”
Asked for the reasons he went with Gabuza, Hunt said he didn’t have enough players to play at the back.
“We gave people chances, obviously we had players under different circumstances, but we had players out there who were good enough to win the game and they were given a chance.
“We have Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] out, but I don’t want to go there and there are no excuses, we should have been good enough to win the game. We had enough opportunities and we didn’t take them.
“You have to try to play the situation and we did the right [thing]. , I will do exactly the same thing again. We have to look after the future of the team, players were given a chance.
“I must take the rap but you have to believe players are good enough to do the job.”
