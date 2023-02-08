Amateur Dondol Stars pull spectacular upset to dump SuperSport out of Nedbank Cup

The minnows from the ABC Motsepe League produced a gallant performance as they came from a goal down to beat SuperSport United 2-1 during their Nedbank Cup Last 32 encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night.

SuperSport United took the lead after 18 minutes when Siyabonga Nhlapo headed home a well-taken corner-kick from Jamie Webber but that was their last laugh.

Dondol recovered to devastating effect with second half goals by Relenogile Molefe and captain Kholofelo Monama as they helped their team to the Last 16.

United coach Gavin Hunt rested some of his regular players such as captain Onismor Bhasera, Keenan Johannes, Tahatayahone Dothlokwe, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler and the move backfired spectacularly.

The most interesting decision by Hunt was to pair forward Thamsanqa Gabuza with inexperienced Bilal Baloyi at the back.

But the former Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates attacker returned with a good performance, albeit in a losing cause.