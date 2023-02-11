Soccer

Pirates beat spirited All Stars and progress to Nedbank Cup last 16

11 February 2023 - 22:20
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Justice Figareido of All Stars is challenged by Craig Martin of Orlando Pirates during their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at the Wits Stadium.
Justice Figareido of All Stars is challenged by Craig Martin of Orlando Pirates during their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at the Wits Stadium.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Second half goals by Monnapule Saleng and Thembinkosi Lorch took Orlando Pirates to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Pirates laboured to beat spirited National First Division (NFD) side All Stars FC 2-0 at the Milpark Stadium on Saturday night.

So poor were Pirates in the first half of this cup tie that their shot on goal came in the 32nd minute after they had struggled to find their rhythm at a wet and slippery Johannesburg pitch. 

It was after the introduction of Lorch at the restart that the Buccaneers started to play with some purpose, resulting in Saleng finding the net in the 61st minute.

That was before Lorch, who was returning from a long-term injury, wrapped up the match nine minutes later.

Sundowns begin Champions League with narrow win over Al-Hilal

If their intention was to send a message to the rest of the group, it was not on a strong and significant scale.
Sport
5 hours ago

All Stars looked a better team in the early stages of this match, their counterattacking football giving Pirates a lot of trouble at times.

Every time All Stars managed a breakthrough there was nervy defending by the Pirates back four of Paseka Mako, Craig Martin, Tapelo Xoki and Sandile Mthethwa.

Justice Figareido gave Mako a torrid time on the right side of attack for All Stars, the winger’s speed making the Pirates left-back work overtime.

Pirates lost Goodman Mosele due to an injury inside the first five minutes and his place was taken by Phillip Ndlondlo who initially struggled to find his teammates with his passes.

Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs made heavy weather of their passage to the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup after being forced to go to extra-time before their new DR Congo ...
Sport
1 day ago

But as the game progressed, Ndlondlo and the entire Pirates team looked more and more in control of the game.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will miss his team’s next two matches, including the Soweto derby against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on February 25.

He got a red card for remonstrating with the match officials when there was delay in the introduction of more Bucs substitutes in the second half. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena to unleash Cassius Mailula in Champions League

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena will unleash promising attacker Cassius Mailula for their Caf Champions League, group stages clash against ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach Ramovic on young Teto

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has given a scathing explanation on why promising teenager Aphelele Teto has been dropped from the senior team.
Sport
1 day ago

Dondol Stars co-coach Vincent Rammoni urges players not to get carried away

Dondol Stars allowed their players to enjoy their shock 2-1 Nedbank Cup last-32 victory over SuperSport United but warned they mustn’t be carried ...
Sport
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. WATCH | ‘That’s my bro’: Al Hilal coach Florent Ibengé enthuses about Pitso ... Soccer
  3. 'Maybe his friends hyped him and he thinks he is Messi': TS Galaxy coach ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg to progress to last 16 of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. Al Ahly and Percy Tau have third place to play for after Real defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...