Shalulile scores hat-trick as Sundowns crush Gallants in Nedbank Cup

02 March 2023 - 20:20 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bongani Zungu of Mamelodi Sundowns during 2023 Nedbank Cup match against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
Image: Charle Lombard/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns rose above the reported scandals of players’ disciplinary issues in their camp to book their place in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Thursday.  

Peter Shalulile scored a controversial hat-trick while Gallants’ only goal was a stunner from Boitumelo Pheko.   

Hours before the game, TimesLIVE published a story about Sundowns being rocked by incidents of two of their big-name stars, Andile Jali and Sipho Mbule, allegedly arriving for training at their base at Chloorkop under the influence of alcohol.   Other media reports suggested that a certain first team player tested positive for an illegal substance.  

The two sides, which were the finalists in last season’s edition of the competition, delivered an exciting match in a venue that has not enjoyed a lot of football since Bloemfontein Celtic was sold to Royal AM in 2021.  

Sundowns' technical team will be happy with Shalulile scoring again as he works his way to full fitness after some time nursing an injury.  He now has scored four goals in two games as he was on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League.  

Both Sundowns and Gallants were fresh from their involvement in the continental tournaments.  

Sundowns are in the group stages of Champions League while Gallants are campaigning in the Confederation Cup group stages.  Both sides have done well in Africa so far with Sundowns leading their group with seven points from three outings.  

Gallants have punched above their weight with two victories and a single defeat to be second in Group A.  

In their battle for a spot in the quarterfinals, it looked like Sundowns were set for another easy victory on their return to domestic games.  

Shalulile completed his brace inside 26 minutes to give Sundowns a 2-0 lead in the City of Roses.  

The Namibian goal poacher scored his first goal on eight minutes, after he finished off a great cross from Neo Maema.  

Shalulile’s second goal was from a rebound ball by goalkeeper Washington Arubi, who blocked a Themba Zwane close range shot.  

The second goal seemed to have ignited the fight from Gallants as they took the match to Masandawana and they were rewarded with a stunning long-range goal from Pheko to beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango on 33 minutes.   

Both teams continued to play attacking games in the second half, but it was Sundowns who found a goal from a free kick that was not supposed to be given.  

Referee Xola Sitela made a blunder when awarding Sundowns a set piece on the right side of the box.  

The referee judged goalkeeper Arubi for handling the ball outside his penalty box but television replays showed that he was clearly inside and one of his assistants didn’t pick that up despite being closer to action.  

Maema took the set piece and set up Shalulile for his third goal of the night. 

